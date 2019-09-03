Contrasting of Synacor Inc. (SYNC) and TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) and TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor Inc. 2 0.38 N/A -0.19 0.00 TripAdvisor Inc. 48 3.12 N/A 1.00 44.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Synacor Inc. and TripAdvisor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Synacor Inc. and TripAdvisor Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor Inc. 0.00% -14.5% -8.2% TripAdvisor Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.06 shows that Synacor Inc. is 94.00% less volatile than S&P 500. TripAdvisor Inc. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synacor Inc. Its rival TripAdvisor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. TripAdvisor Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Synacor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Synacor Inc. and TripAdvisor Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 TripAdvisor Inc. 1 1 2 2.50

Synacor Inc. has a consensus price target of $1.93, and a 31.29% upside potential. On the other hand, TripAdvisor Inc.’s potential upside is 59.16% and its consensus price target is $59. The results provided earlier shows that TripAdvisor Inc. appears more favorable than Synacor Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.1% of Synacor Inc. shares and 99.9% of TripAdvisor Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Synacor Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of TripAdvisor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synacor Inc. -2.67% -3.31% -1.35% -20.22% -18.89% -1.35% TripAdvisor Inc. -5.78% -5.64% -15.49% -22.69% -24.19% -18.15%

For the past year Synacor Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than TripAdvisor Inc.

Summary

TripAdvisor Inc. beats Synacor Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, including End-to-End Advanced Video Services that enable customers to provide their consumers with TV everywhere and multiscreen over the top services; Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Search & Discovery Metadata Platform, which helps consumers find their desired content; and Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company operates through two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates 23 other media brands that provide travel planning resources across the travel sector, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, citymaps.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, gateguru.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, independenttraveler.com, jetsetter.com, thefork.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, travelpod.com, tripbod.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. The companyÂ’s Websites feature 465 million reviews and opinions on 7 million places comprising 1,060,000 hotels and accommodations; 835,000 vacation rentals; 4.3 million restaurants; and 760,000 activities and attractions worldwide. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.