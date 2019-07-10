Contrasting of Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Both Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) and Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) are Security Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symantec Corporation 22 3.45 N/A 0.12 158.46 Zscaler Inc. 62 38.82 N/A -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Symantec Corporation and Zscaler Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symantec Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 7.5% Zscaler Inc. 0.00% -11.1% -6.1%

Liquidity

Symantec Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Zscaler Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Zscaler Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Symantec Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Symantec Corporation and Zscaler Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Symantec Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 Zscaler Inc. 0 4 2 2.33

Symantec Corporation’s consensus price target is $21.75, while its potential downside is -14.91%. Meanwhile, Zscaler Inc.’s consensus price target is $67.29, while its potential downside is -20.19%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Symantec Corporation seems more appealing than Zscaler Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.5% of Symantec Corporation shares and 31.3% of Zscaler Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Symantec Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Zscaler Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Symantec Corporation -12.44% -20.16% -15.33% -12.4% -8.93% 3.15% Zscaler Inc. 10.96% 11.9% 53.1% 84.28% 163.51% 91.33%

For the past year Symantec Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Zscaler Inc.

Summary

Symantec Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Zscaler Inc.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses. This segment also offers LifeLock-branded identity protection services, such as identifying and notifying users of identity-related and other events, and assisting users in remediating their impact; and digital safety platform designed to protect information across devices, customer identities, and the connected homes and families. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint protection products, endpoint management, messaging protection products, information protection products, cyber security services, Website security, and advanced Web and cloud security offerings. Its enterprise endpoint, network security, and management offerings supports evolving endpoints and networks, as well as provides an integrated cyber defense platform. This segment delivers its solutions through various methods, such as software, appliance, software-as-a-service, and managed services. The company serves individuals, households, and small businesses; small, medium, and large enterprises; and government and public sector customers. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. Symantec Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.