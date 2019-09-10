Contrasting of Switch Inc. (SWCH) and Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) and Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) have been rivals in the Information Technology Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch Inc. 12 8.94 N/A 0.08 171.77 Computer Task Group Incorporated 4 0.19 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Switch Inc. and Computer Task Group Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Switch Inc. and Computer Task Group Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.3% Computer Task Group Incorporated 0.00% -4.3% -2.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Switch Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Computer Task Group Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Computer Task Group Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Switch Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.1% of Switch Inc. shares and 53.1% of Computer Task Group Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of Switch Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.1% of Computer Task Group Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Switch Inc. -1.31% 3.04% 25.76% 65.89% 4.06% 93.86% Computer Task Group Incorporated -2.65% 7.32% -4.35% 2.09% -31.36% 7.84%

For the past year Switch Inc. was more bullish than Computer Task Group Incorporated.

Summary

Switch Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Computer Task Group Incorporated.

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.