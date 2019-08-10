Contrasting of SVMK Inc. (SVMK) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK Inc. 16 8.80 N/A -1.44 0.00 2U Inc. 51 2.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SVMK Inc. and 2U Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SVMK Inc. and 2U Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SVMK Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival 2U Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. 2U Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SVMK Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for SVMK Inc. and 2U Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 2U Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

SVMK Inc. has a 17.40% upside potential and an average price target of $22. On the other hand, 2U Inc.’s potential upside is 333.38% and its average price target is $65.7. The information presented earlier suggests that 2U Inc. looks more robust than SVMK Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77% of SVMK Inc. shares and 0% of 2U Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of SVMK Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of 2U Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year SVMK Inc. has 38.3% stronger performance while 2U Inc. has -74.26% weaker performance.

Summary

2U Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors SVMK Inc.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.