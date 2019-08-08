Contrasting of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 5.57 N/A -1.66 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Sutro Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.