Contrasting of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)

We are contrasting Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 3.94 N/A -1.66 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.6% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 13.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.