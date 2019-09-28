Contrasting of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Both Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 9 0.21 9.06M -1.66 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 36.56M -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 97,524,219.59% 0% 0% Precision BioSciences Inc. 403,087,100.33% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Precision BioSciences Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $16, and a 71.49% upside potential. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 166.25%. The information presented earlier suggests that Precision BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Sutro Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares and 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. Insiders held 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.