Contrasting of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

As Biotechnology businesses, Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 4.79 N/A -1.66 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 8.89 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Liquidity

Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 14.1 Current Ratio and a 14 Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a 66.15% upside potential and a consensus price target of $16. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average price target and a 369.04% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Sutro Biopharma Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 79%. Insiders held 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.