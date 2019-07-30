Contrasting of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma Inc. 11 6.27 N/A -1.58 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 90 7.74 N/A 3.36 28.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 11.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sutro Biopharma Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $88, with potential downside of -8.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sutro Biopharma Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.6% and 47.7%. Insiders owned roughly 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sutro Biopharma Inc. -2.4% -13.91% -2.4% -24.31% 0% 12.53% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year Sutro Biopharma Inc. has weaker performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.