Contrasting of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) and Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC)

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) and Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Hospitals. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgery Partners Inc. 9 0.22 N/A -5.03 0.00 Quorum Health Corporation 2 0.02 N/A -4.83 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Surgery Partners Inc. and Quorum Health Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Surgery Partners Inc. and Quorum Health Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgery Partners Inc. 0.00% -49.1% -5.2% Quorum Health Corporation 0.00% 176.8% -8.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Surgery Partners Inc. are 1.5 and 1.4. Competitively, Quorum Health Corporation has 1.3 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Surgery Partners Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quorum Health Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92% of Surgery Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.7% of Quorum Health Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are Surgery Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6% of Quorum Health Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surgery Partners Inc. 7.62% -4.62% -29.22% -40.67% -48.79% -22.06% Quorum Health Corporation 12.16% 21.17% -17.41% -45.57% -65.63% -42.56%

For the past year Surgery Partners Inc. has stronger performance than Quorum Health Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Surgery Partners Inc. beats Quorum Health Corporation.

Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastrointestinal, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management. The companyÂ’s surgical hospitals also provide acute care services, such as diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, laboratory, obstetrics, oncology, physical therapy, and wound care; and a suite of ancillary services, which consist of a diagnostic laboratory, multi-specialty physician practices, urgent care facilities, anesthesia services, optical services, and specialty pharmacy services. It also operates optical laboratory that manufactures eyewear. As of March 9, 2017, it operated approximately 150 locations in 29 states, including surgical facilities, physician practices, and urgent care facilities. Surgery Partners, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its general hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services. Quorum Health Corporation offers its healthcare services through its hospitals and affiliated facilities, including urgent care centers, diagnostic and imaging centers, physician clinics, and surgery centers. The company, through its subsidiary, Quorum Health Resources, LLC, provides management advisory and consulting services to non-affiliated hospitals. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or leased 36 hospitals with an aggregate of approximately 3,459 licensed beds in 16 states. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.