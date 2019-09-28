Contrasting of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Both Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 5.61M -3.69 0.00

Demonstrates Surface Oncology Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Surface Oncology Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 63,461,538.46% -269.8% -185.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. Its competitor Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Surface Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares and 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 75.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance while Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.