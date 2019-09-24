Contrasting of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Both Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 94.04 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Surface Oncology Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Surface Oncology Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Surface Oncology Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Otonomy Inc. has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 272.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Surface Oncology Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 61.6% respectively. 0.2% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Otonomy Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.