Contrasting of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Both Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.63
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|94.04
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Surface Oncology Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Surface Oncology Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Surface Oncology Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Otonomy Inc. has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 272.09%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Surface Oncology Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 61.6% respectively. 0.2% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Otonomy Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-5.56%
|-20.79%
|-53.67%
|-61.16%
|-79.78%
|-47.88%
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
For the past year Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Surface Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.