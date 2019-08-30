Contrasting of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

We are comparing Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.24 N/A -1.63 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Surface Oncology Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Surface Oncology Inc. is 11.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.3. The Current Ratio of rival Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Surface Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Surface Oncology Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 419.07% and its consensus price target is $12.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Surface Oncology Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 17.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Surface Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.