Contrasting of Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Superconductor Technologies Inc. has 15.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 60.04% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Superconductor Technologies Inc. has 0.27% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 10.38% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Superconductor Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0.00% -138.40% -119.60% Industry Average 34.45% 32.83% 9.83%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Superconductor Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 234.99M 682.04M 26.76

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Superconductor Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 2.05 2.68

$9 is the consensus price target of Superconductor Technologies Inc., with a potential upside of 847.37%. As a group, Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies have a potential upside of 45.49%. Based on the results delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ view is that Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Superconductor Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superconductor Technologies Inc. -6.41% -7.01% -15.61% -25.89% -83.78% 13.18% Industry Average 3.86% 14.17% 19.11% 33.32% 41.27% 37.89%

For the past year Superconductor Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Superconductor Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.92 and has 4.17 Quick Ratio. Superconductor Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Superconductor Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.55 and its 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.23 which is 23.26% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Superconductor Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus wire products for superconducting high power transmission cable, superconducting fault current limiters, and high field magnet applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.