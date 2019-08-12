Contrasting of Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) and Its Peers

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company, Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Superconductor Technologies Inc. has 9.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 61.64% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Superconductor Technologies Inc. has 0.27% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.10% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Superconductor Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0.00% -142.40% -120.80% Industry Average 27.58% 31.70% 11.13%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Superconductor Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 164.46M 596.20M 42.59

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Superconductor Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 2.15 2.76

Superconductor Technologies Inc. presently has an average price target of $9, suggesting a potential upside of 911.24%. As a group, Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies have a potential upside of 44.59%. Given Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Superconductor Technologies Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Superconductor Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superconductor Technologies Inc. -1.06% 14.68% -41.03% -34.29% -69.33% -28.68% Industry Average 8.21% 10.60% 17.13% 35.17% 36.61% 58.63%

For the past year Superconductor Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Superconductor Technologies Inc. are 2.7 and 2.6. Competitively, Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 5.13 and 4.34 for Current and Quick Ratio. Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.02 shows that Superconductor Technologies Inc. is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.25 which is 25.46% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Superconductor Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus wire products for superconducting high power transmission cable, superconducting fault current limiters, and high field magnet applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.