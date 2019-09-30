Contrasting of Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP)

We are contrasting Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 4.82M -3.51 0.00 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 130 1.62 28.73M 4.00 30.45

In table 1 we can see Superconductor Technologies Inc. and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies Inc. 681,657,474.19% -142.4% -120.8% Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 22,052,502.30% 14.9% 7.9%

Volatility and Risk

Superconductor Technologies Inc. has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation on the other hand, has 1.41 beta which makes it 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Superconductor Technologies Inc. are 2.7 and 2.6. Competitively, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has 3.4 and 2.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Inc. and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s consensus target price is $149, while its potential upside is 7.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.3% of Superconductor Technologies Inc. shares and 98.15% of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.27% of Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superconductor Technologies Inc. -1.06% 14.68% -41.03% -34.29% -69.33% -28.68% Cabot Microelectronics Corporation -0.97% 6.95% -2.08% 19.36% 2.89% 27.58%

For the past year Superconductor Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Cabot Microelectronics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation beats Superconductor Technologies Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus wire products for superconducting high power transmission cable, superconducting fault current limiters, and high field magnet applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.