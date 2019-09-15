Contrasting of Superconductor Technologies Inc. (SCON) and Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) and Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). The two are both Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies Inc. 1 8.15 N/A -3.51 0.00 Ambarella Inc. 46 10.12 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Superconductor Technologies Inc. and Ambarella Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0.00% -142.4% -120.8% Ambarella Inc. 0.00% -9% -8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.02 beta means Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 2.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Ambarella Inc. has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Superconductor Technologies Inc. are 2.7 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Ambarella Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Ambarella Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Superconductor Technologies Inc. and Ambarella Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ambarella Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 1,075.24% for Superconductor Technologies Inc. with average target price of $9. On the other hand, Ambarella Inc.’s potential downside is -11.15% and its average target price is $57.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Superconductor Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Ambarella Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Superconductor Technologies Inc. and Ambarella Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.3% and 82.5% respectively. About 0.27% of Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.6% of Ambarella Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superconductor Technologies Inc. -1.06% 14.68% -41.03% -34.29% -69.33% -28.68% Ambarella Inc. -0.24% 11.07% 0.08% 31.17% 30.38% 42.8%

For the past year Superconductor Technologies Inc. has -28.68% weaker performance while Ambarella Inc. has 42.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Ambarella Inc. beats Superconductor Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus wire products for superconducting high power transmission cable, superconducting fault current limiters, and high field magnet applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and logistics providers. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.