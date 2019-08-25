Contrasting of SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) and ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT)

Both SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) and ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) are Security Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom Ltd. 1 0.55 N/A -0.03 0.00 ManTech International Corporation 61 1.79 N/A 2.08 33.04

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SuperCom Ltd. and ManTech International Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) and ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ManTech International Corporation 0.00% 6% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.82 beta indicates that SuperCom Ltd. is 18.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ManTech International Corporation has beta of 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for SuperCom Ltd. and ManTech International Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ManTech International Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of ManTech International Corporation is $65, which is potential -4.40% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SuperCom Ltd. and ManTech International Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 18.6% and 98.1%. About 16.8% of SuperCom Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of ManTech International Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SuperCom Ltd. 0% -4.59% -28.28% -39.88% -40.23% -24.64% ManTech International Corporation 0.7% 5.85% 10.61% 24.78% 19.08% 31.52%

For the past year SuperCom Ltd. has -24.64% weaker performance while ManTech International Corporation has 31.52% stronger performance.

Summary

ManTech International Corporation beats SuperCom Ltd. on 9 of the 9 factors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides identity, machine-to-machine, cyber security device, payment, and connectivity products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driverÂ’s licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. Its PureRF suite is a solution based on radio-frequency identification (RFID) tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. The companyÂ’s PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset tags, hands-free long-range RFID vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers. In addition, it provides house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack smartphone device, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. Further, it offers domestic violence victim protection systems; SuperPay, a mobile payment hybrid suite; PureMoney Suite that provides mobile money applications and services; SuperPOS, a platform to perform mobile payments; SafeMoney, a mobile security threat scanner; and PowaPOS, an integrated design incorporating retail peripherals. Additionally, it provides Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organizationÂ’s sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier wi-fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. SuperCom Ltd. sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber security solutions and services. The company also designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; and provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for specific applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network operations and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, and infrastructure as a service. In addition, it offers professional and technical solutions, as well as support services to national, defense and related intelligence agencies and other classified customers; command-and-control infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and sensors, and data services; and vulnerability assessment, insider threat protection, exposure analysis, secrecy architecture design, lifecycle acquisition program security, foreign disclosure, system security engineering, security awareness and training, comprehensive security support services, and technical certification and accreditation services. Further, the company provides systems engineering services consisting of requirement analysis, development, and management; systems development and integration; enterprise architecture and concept of operations; and systems engineering and technical assistance, as well as supply chain management and logistics services. Additionally, it offers test and evaluation services to a range of defense, intelligence, homeland security, and space customers; training services; and management consulting services. ManTech International Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfax, Virginia.