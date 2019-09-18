Contrasting of Sunoco LP (SUN) and Its Rivals

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) is a company in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Sunoco LP’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.41% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.77% of Sunoco LP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.32% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sunoco LP and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco LP 0.00% 16.20% 2.70% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Sunoco LP and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco LP N/A 31 16.95 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

Sunoco LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Sunoco LP is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Sunoco LP and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco LP 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.33 1.38 2.36 2.66

Sunoco LP presently has an average price target of $34, suggesting a potential upside of 8.04%. As a group, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies have a potential upside of 43.29%. The analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Sunoco LP is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sunoco LP and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunoco LP 0.51% 7.51% 8.75% 10.24% 27.65% 24.27% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year Sunoco LP was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Sunoco LP has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Sunoco LP’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.42 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. Sunoco LP’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunoco LP.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.82 shows that Sunoco LP is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sunoco LP’s competitors are 30.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

Sunoco LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sunoco LP’s peers beat Sunoco LP on 7 of the 6 factors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and consignment locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers. The company also distributes other petroleum products, including propane and lubricating oils; and leases or subleases real estate properties. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 1,345 convenience stores and fuel outlets offering merchandise, food service, motor fuel, and other services in approximately 20 states. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP is based in Dallas, Texas.