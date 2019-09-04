Contrasting of Sunoco LP (SUN) and Its Peers

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company, Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Sunoco LP’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.41% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Sunoco LP has 26.77% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 12.32% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Sunoco LP and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco LP 0.00% 16.20% 2.70% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Sunoco LP and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco LP N/A 31 16.95 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

Sunoco LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Sunoco LP and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco LP 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.27 2.18 2.55

With average target price of $34, Sunoco LP has a potential upside of 10.00%. The potential upside of the peers is 38.29%. Based on the results shown earlier, Sunoco LP is looking more favorable than its rivals, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sunoco LP and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunoco LP 0.51% 7.51% 8.75% 10.24% 27.65% 24.27% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year Sunoco LP was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sunoco LP are 1.3 and 0.8. Competitively, Sunoco LP’s rivals have 1.42 and 0.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sunoco LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunoco LP.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.82 shows that Sunoco LP is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sunoco LP’s rivals are 30.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

Sunoco LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sunoco LP’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and consignment locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers. The company also distributes other petroleum products, including propane and lubricating oils; and leases or subleases real estate properties. As of December 31, 2014, it operated 1,345 convenience stores and fuel outlets offering merchandise, food service, motor fuel, and other services in approximately 20 states. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP is based in Dallas, Texas.