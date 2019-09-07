Contrasting of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

As Biotechnology companies, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Risk & Volatility

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.79 beta. In other hand, KemPharm Inc. has beta of 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, KemPharm Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KemPharm Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 KemPharm Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 221.78% and an $3.25 consensus target price. Competitively KemPharm Inc. has an average target price of $1.05, with potential upside of 26.74%. Based on the data given earlier, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than KemPharm Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 33.5% of KemPharm Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance while KemPharm Inc. has -29.21% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KemPharm Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.