Contrasting of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Its Peers

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209.00% -116.30% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

$3.25 is the consensus target price of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 292.32%. The rivals have a potential upside of 141.32%. Based on the results shown earlier the analysts’ belief is that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.79. Competitively, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals beat Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.