Contrasting of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

We are comparing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -5491.79 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.79 beta means Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 179.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Immunomedics Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.96 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$3.25 is Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 302.98%. Competitively the consensus target price of Immunomedics Inc. is $23.6, which is potential 70.77% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Immunomedics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.4% and 95.3%. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Immunomedics Inc.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.