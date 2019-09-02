Contrasting of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

We are comparing Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 29.4 and 29.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 292.32% for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $3.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.4% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akero Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.