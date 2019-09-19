Contrasting of Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.47 N/A -0.64 0.00 Hess Corporation 62 3.15 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Hess Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Hess Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Hess Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Hess Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Sundance Energy Australia Limited has a consensus target price of $6, and a 324.42% upside potential. Hess Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $76.67 average target price and a 14.13% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sundance Energy Australia Limited looks more robust than Hess Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Hess Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.05% and 96.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Hess Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67% Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1%

For the past year Sundance Energy Australia Limited has -41.67% weaker performance while Hess Corporation has 60.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Hess Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.