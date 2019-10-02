Contrasting of Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Since Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited 1 0.00 65.74M -0.64 0.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 3 -0.03 131.98M 2.35 1.61

Table 1 demonstrates Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Gulfport Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 5,025,225,500.69% 0% 0% Gulfport Energy Corporation 4,555,590,072.83% 12.2% 6.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Gulfport Energy Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Gulfport Energy Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

Sundance Energy Australia Limited has an average target price of $6, and a 400.00% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Gulfport Energy Corporation is $4.42, which is potential 76.10% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Sundance Energy Australia Limited is looking more favorable than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.05% of Sundance Energy Australia Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gulfport Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Gulfport Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67% Gulfport Energy Corporation 1.34% -21.9% -41.85% -56.4% -66.19% -42.29%

For the past year Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Gulfport Energy Corporation.

Summary

Gulfport Energy Corporation beats Sundance Energy Australia Limited on 7 of the 13 factors.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. The company also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2.3 Tcfe of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 664 thousand barrels of oil, 1,422,271 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 5,828 thousand barrels of NGLs. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.