Contrasting of Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Both Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.42 N/A -0.64 0.00 Enservco Corporation N/A 0.24 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Enservco Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Enservco Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Enservco Corporation 0.00% -52.1% -8.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Enservco Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Enservco Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 361.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.05% of Sundance Energy Australia Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 40.2% of Enservco Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.5% are Enservco Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67% Enservco Corporation -3.07% 16.56% 5.86% -5.44% -55.3% 24.48%

For the past year Sundance Energy Australia Limited had bearish trend while Enservco Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sundance Energy Australia Limited beats Enservco Corporation.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 650 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the Southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain Region consisting of eastern Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, and western North Dakota and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including southwestern Kansas, Texas panhandle, northwestern Oklahoma, and the Eagle Ford Shale in south Texas. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.