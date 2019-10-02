Contrasting of Sundance Energy Australia Limited (SNDE) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)

This is a contrast between Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia Limited 1 0.00 65.74M -0.64 0.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 0.00 N/A 0.23 4.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia Limited 5,025,225,500.69% 0% 0% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5%

Analyst Ratings

Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 387.80%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sundance Energy Australia Limited and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.05% and 0.6%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31%

For the past year Sundance Energy Australia Limited was more bearish than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.