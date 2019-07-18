Contrasting of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncor Energy Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 1.83 17.59 Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 1.76 2.49

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Suncor Energy Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc. Rosehill Resources Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Suncor Energy Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Suncor Energy Inc. is currently more expensive than Rosehill Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Suncor Energy Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 4.3% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.5% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares and 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares. About 0.02% of Suncor Energy Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Suncor Energy Inc. -1.41% -2.67% -0.74% -4.58% -21.99% 14.77% Rosehill Resources Inc. -2.22% 29.09% -34.91% -57.89% 0% 42.39%

For the past year Suncor Energy Inc. was less bullish than Rosehill Resources Inc.

Summary

Suncor Energy Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Rosehill Resources Inc.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.