Contrasting of Studio City International Holdings Limited (MSC) and Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

As Resorts & Casinos businesses, Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) and Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International Holdings Limited 17 2.96 N/A -0.53 0.00 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 30 1.52 N/A 3.29 8.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Studio City International Holdings Limited and Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Studio City International Holdings Limited and Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 0.00% 56.9% 11.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Studio City International Holdings Limited and Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Studio City International Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential downside is -6.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22% of Studio City International Holdings Limited shares and 0% of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. shares. Studio City International Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 19.51%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Studio City International Holdings Limited -4.25% 5.5% 20.13% 0% 0% 7.78% Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. -6.98% -17.09% -10.88% -0.47% -30.69% 4.59%

For the past year Studio City International Holdings Limited was more bullish than Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Summary

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. beats Studio City International Holdings Limited on 6 of the 9 factors.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 hotel rooms; various food and beverage establishments; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Warner Bros.-themed family entertainment center; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited.