Contrasting of Stryker Corporation (SYK) and Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) and Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker Corporation 187 5.60 N/A 5.17 35.93 Cutera Inc. 17 2.10 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stryker Corporation and Cutera Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Stryker Corporation and Cutera Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33% 14.6% Cutera Inc. 0.00% 29% 16.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.83 beta means Stryker Corporation’s volatility is 17.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Cutera Inc.’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Stryker Corporation are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Cutera Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Stryker Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cutera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Stryker Corporation and Cutera Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker Corporation 0 1 11 2.92 Cutera Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Stryker Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 1.07% and an $210.17 average price target. Cutera Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average price target and a 1.46% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cutera Inc. seems more appealing than Stryker Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76% of Stryker Corporation shares and 93% of Cutera Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Stryker Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cutera Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stryker Corporation -1.27% -4.01% 0.21% 8.42% 9.77% 18.45% Cutera Inc. -5.61% 4.48% 14.02% -14.6% -53.3% 2.76%

For the past year Stryker Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Cutera Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Stryker Corporation beats Cutera Inc.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus system, a laser product for use in the temporary increase of clear nails in patients with onychomycosis, as well as for the treatment of fine wrinkles, diffuse redness, and rosacea; solera console platform, including Opus and Titan consoles; and CoolGlide systems, as well as provides myQ, a third-party sourced system for the Japanese market. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; skin care products; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.