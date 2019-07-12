Contrasting of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.94 N/A 0.85 3.62 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.42 beta means Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s volatility is 58.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation has beta of 2.56 which is 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc. Its rival Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s potential upside is 146.15% and its average price target is $8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.1% and 38%. Insiders held 0.3% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc -11.21% -33.41% -34.81% -46.91% -59.34% -31.03% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -31.03% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 47.17% stronger performance.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.