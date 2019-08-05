Contrasting of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Both Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.78 N/A 0.85 3.04 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 65.49 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.81 beta indicates that Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a -0.34 beta which is 134.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Its competitor Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has an average target price of $2.5, with potential upside of 113.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 25.1% respectively. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.