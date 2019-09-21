Contrasting of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.08 N/A 0.85 3.04 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Demonstrates Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Sophiris Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. In other hand, Sophiris Bio Inc. has beta of 2.86 which is 186.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sophiris Bio Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Strongbridge Biopharma plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Sophiris Bio Inc. is $6, which is potential 835.45% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Sophiris Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 7.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. has 0.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while Sophiris Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Sophiris Bio Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.