Contrasting of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

As Biotechnology companies, Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.27 N/A 0.85 3.04 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Analyst Ratings

Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 153.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 90.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.