Contrasting of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Both Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.24 N/A 0.85 3.04 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Risk and Volatility

Strongbridge Biopharma plc is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.02 beta.

Liquidity

Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 420.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.7% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% are Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.