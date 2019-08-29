Contrasting of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.28 N/A 0.85 3.04 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares and 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares. Comparatively, 63.3% are Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance while Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 186.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.