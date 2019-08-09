Contrasting of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

We will be comparing the differences between Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.81 N/A 0.85 3.04 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 20.64 N/A 0.07 398.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Strongbridge Biopharma plc and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Strongbridge Biopharma plc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.81 beta means Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s volatility is 19.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.58 beta which is 58.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.2 and 5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Strongbridge Biopharma plc. Its rival Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares and 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Strongbridge Biopharma plc on 6 of the 10 factors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.