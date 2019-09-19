Contrasting of Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Real Estate Development companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stratus Properties Inc. has 57.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 52.11% institutional ownership for its rivals. 6.8% of Stratus Properties Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.40% of all Real Estate Development companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Stratus Properties Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratus Properties Inc. 0.00% -1.00% -0.30% Industry Average 5.36% 19.99% 12.33%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Stratus Properties Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Stratus Properties Inc. N/A 27 0.00 Industry Average 60.44M 1.13B 76.51

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Stratus Properties Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratus Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.25 2.88

The rivals have a potential upside of -38.72%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Stratus Properties Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stratus Properties Inc. 2.25% -6.12% 6.25% 18.57% -6.4% 17.68% Industry Average 2.97% 5.55% 7.65% 15.55% 15.97% 28.77%

For the past year Stratus Properties Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.3 shows that Stratus Properties Inc. is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Stratus Properties Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.20 which is 19.63% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Stratus Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Stratus Properties Inc.’s peers beat Stratus Properties Inc.

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Commercial Leasing. It primarily operates The W Austin Hotel & Residences project located on a two-acre city block in downtown Austin that comprises a 251-room luxury hotel; and 159 residential condominium units, as well as office, retail, and entertainment space. Stratus Properties Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.