Contrasting of Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) and ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI)

As Education & Training Services companies, Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) and ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education Inc. 148 5.36 N/A -0.94 0.00 ATA Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) and ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:ATAI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -1% ATA Inc. 0.00% 297.1% 128.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.84 beta indicates that Strategic Education Inc. is 16.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. ATA Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

Strategic Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, ATA Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and has 10.8 Quick Ratio. ATA Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Strategic Education Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Strategic Education Inc. and ATA Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ATA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -7.68% for Strategic Education Inc. with average target price of $172.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Strategic Education Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12% of ATA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Strategic Education Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.7% of ATA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Strategic Education Inc. 2.48% 22.74% 45.98% 23.03% 66.65% 52.22% ATA Inc. 8.68% -26.77% 128.85% 117.75% 335.56% 158.7%

For the past year Strategic Education Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ATA Inc.

Summary

ATA Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Strategic Education Inc.

Strayer Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online. It also offers an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates New York Code and Design Academy that provides non-degree courses in Web and application software development primarily through its campus in New York City. Strayer Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis; and mobile test administration platform MTS enhances test administration. The company also offers HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated 3,147 authorized test centers. It serves governmental agencies, professional associations, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.