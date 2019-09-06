Contrasting of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) and voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) and voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) compete with each other in the Computer Peripherals sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratasys Ltd. 25 2.01 N/A 0.00 0.00 voxeljet AG 2 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Stratasys Ltd. and voxeljet AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Stratasys Ltd. and voxeljet AG.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratasys Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% voxeljet AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Stratasys Ltd. has a 2 beta, while its volatility is 100.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, voxeljet AG has a 2.91 beta which is 191.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Stratasys Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, voxeljet AG which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. voxeljet AG is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Stratasys Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Stratasys Ltd. and voxeljet AG’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratasys Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 voxeljet AG 0 0 0 0.00

Stratasys Ltd. has a consensus target price of $26, and a 6.86% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Stratasys Ltd. and voxeljet AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.8% and 29.2%. About 11.43% of Stratasys Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, voxeljet AG has 18.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stratasys Ltd. -3.89% -1.52% 21.53% 13.74% 46.02% 54.86% voxeljet AG 5.35% 3.68% -3.43% -6.64% -42.4% 15.88%

For the past year Stratasys Ltd. has stronger performance than voxeljet AG

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Stratasys Ltd. beats voxeljet AG.

Stratasys Ltd. provides three-dimensional (3D) printing and additive manufacturing solutions for the creation of parts used in the processes of designing and manufacturing products; and for the direct manufacture of end parts. Its 3D printing systems utilize its patented fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. The company offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing. It also provides 3D printing consumable materials, including FDM, cartridge-based materials, PolyJet cartridge-based materials, smooth curvature printing inkjet-based materials, non-color digital materials, and color variations, as well as non-toxic thermoplastic modeling materials. In addition, the company offers customer support, basic warranty, and extended support programs; leases or rents 3D printers and 3D production systems; produces prototypes and end-use parts for customers from a customer-provided CAD file; and provides plastic and metal parts for rapid prototyping and production processes, as well as related professional services. Further, it operates Thingiverse, an online community for sharing downloadable, digital 3D designs; and GrabCAD Community for mechanical engineers and designers. The companyÂ’s products and services are used in aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, consumer goods, medical processes and medical devices, education, dental, jewelry, and other industries. Stratasys Ltd. sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. Its 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models using 3D computer-aided design at its service center. The company serves automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets through its direct sales force and a network of sales agents. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.