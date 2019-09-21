Contrasting of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) and Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) and Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Computer Peripherals industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratasys Ltd. 25 1.89 N/A 0.00 0.00 Qumu Corporation 3 1.35 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Stratasys Ltd. and Qumu Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratasys Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Qumu Corporation 0.00% -0.6% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

Stratasys Ltd. has a beta of 2 and its 100.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Qumu Corporation’s 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.26 beta.

Liquidity

Stratasys Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Qumu Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Stratasys Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Qumu Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Stratasys Ltd. and Qumu Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratasys Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Qumu Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Qumu Corporation is $6, which is potential 76.47% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.8% of Stratasys Ltd. shares and 41.6% of Qumu Corporation shares. 11.43% are Stratasys Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.5% of Qumu Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stratasys Ltd. -3.89% -1.52% 21.53% 13.74% 46.02% 54.86% Qumu Corporation -2.36% -11.43% 1.92% 55% 34.78% 95.79%

For the past year Stratasys Ltd. has weaker performance than Qumu Corporation

Summary

Stratasys Ltd. beats Qumu Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides three-dimensional (3D) printing and additive manufacturing solutions for the creation of parts used in the processes of designing and manufacturing products; and for the direct manufacture of end parts. Its 3D printing systems utilize its patented fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. The company offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing. It also provides 3D printing consumable materials, including FDM, cartridge-based materials, PolyJet cartridge-based materials, smooth curvature printing inkjet-based materials, non-color digital materials, and color variations, as well as non-toxic thermoplastic modeling materials. In addition, the company offers customer support, basic warranty, and extended support programs; leases or rents 3D printers and 3D production systems; produces prototypes and end-use parts for customers from a customer-provided CAD file; and provides plastic and metal parts for rapid prototyping and production processes, as well as related professional services. Further, it operates Thingiverse, an online community for sharing downloadable, digital 3D designs; and GrabCAD Community for mechanical engineers and designers. The companyÂ’s products and services are used in aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, consumer goods, medical processes and medical devices, education, dental, jewelry, and other industries. Stratasys Ltd. sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Qumu Corporation engages in enterprise video content management software business. The companyÂ’s software applications enable businesses to create, manage, secure, deliver, and measure the success of their videos. It offers enterprise video content management software products through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. It markets its products to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.