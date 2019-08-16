Contrasting of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (SSKN) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) and Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 3 2.54 N/A 5.10 0.54 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 525 14.26 N/A 10.01 51.90

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Intuitive Surgical Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Intuitive Surgical Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -13.4% Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 15.2%

Volatility and Risk

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Intuitive Surgical Inc. has a 1.12 beta and it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. are 4.5 and 4. Competitively, Intuitive Surgical Inc. has 5 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s average price target is $605.83, while its potential upside is 21.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. and Intuitive Surgical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.8% and 89.5%. Insiders held roughly 1.38% of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. 9.96% 13.11% 3.76% -5.48% 33.98% 6.15% Intuitive Surgical Inc. -4.33% -1.85% 4.52% 2.17% 3.28% 8.48%

For the past year STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. Its products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.