Contrasting of STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Both STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital Corporation 33 13.55 N/A 0.84 40.33 Vornado Realty Trust 67 5.71 N/A 3.05 21.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of STORE Capital Corporation and Vornado Realty Trust. Vornado Realty Trust appears to has higher revenue and earnings than STORE Capital Corporation. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. STORE Capital Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us STORE Capital Corporation and Vornado Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1% Vornado Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

STORE Capital Corporation’s 0.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 66.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Vornado Realty Trust on the other hand, has 1.08 beta which makes it 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for STORE Capital Corporation and Vornado Realty Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Vornado Realty Trust 0 2 2 2.50

STORE Capital Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 5.57% and an $36 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Vornado Realty Trust is $73, which is potential 11.42% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Vornado Realty Trust appears more favorable than STORE Capital Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93% of STORE Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.6% of Vornado Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of STORE Capital Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Vornado Realty Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STORE Capital Corporation 2.72% 1.74% 6.56% 13.35% 31.63% 19.96% Vornado Realty Trust 1.12% -1.72% -3.12% -4.74% -3.26% 7.59%

For the past year STORE Capital Corporation was more bullish than Vornado Realty Trust.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors STORE Capital Corporation beats Vornado Realty Trust.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio. The firm was formerly known as Vornado Inc. Vornado Realty Trust is based in New York City with additional offices in Arlington, Virginia; and Paramus, New Jersey.