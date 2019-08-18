Contrasting of STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital Corporation 34 13.99 N/A 0.84 40.63 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 21 4.73 N/A 2.32 9.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for STORE Capital Corporation and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to STORE Capital Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. STORE Capital Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

STORE Capital Corporation’s 0.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 76.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on the other hand, has 0.6 beta which makes it 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for STORE Capital Corporation and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 4 2.80

$36 is STORE Capital Corporation’s average price target while its potential downside is -1.61%. Meanwhile, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s average price target is $22.2, while its potential upside is 1.74%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust seems more appealing than STORE Capital Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.6% of STORE Capital Corporation shares and 67.6% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares. STORE Capital Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 2.1% are PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STORE Capital Corporation -0.58% 3.29% 2.76% 8.12% 25.4% 20.84% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31%

For the past year STORE Capital Corporation was more bullish than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors STORE Capital Corporation beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.