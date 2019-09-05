Contrasting of STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STORE Capital Corporation 34 14.49 N/A 0.84 40.63 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 2.87 N/A 1.33 9.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of STORE Capital Corporation and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STORE Capital Corporation. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. STORE Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STORE Capital Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.1% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

STORE Capital Corporation’s 0.24 beta indicates that its volatility is 76.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.59 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for STORE Capital Corporation and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STORE Capital Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -5.04% for STORE Capital Corporation with average target price of $36.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of STORE Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 55.3% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of STORE Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STORE Capital Corporation -0.58% 3.29% 2.76% 8.12% 25.4% 20.84% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05%

For the past year STORE Capital Corporation was less bullish than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

STORE Capital Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities. It was formerly known as STORE Capital. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.