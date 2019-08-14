Contrasting of Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) and Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI) and Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR), both competing one another are Auto Parts companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge Inc. 29 0.95 N/A 1.75 18.66 Sypris Solutions Inc. 1 0.23 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Stoneridge Inc. and Sypris Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 8.9% Sypris Solutions Inc. 0.00% -27.1% -6.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.36 beta indicates that Stoneridge Inc. is 36.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sypris Solutions Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

Stoneridge Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Sypris Solutions Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Stoneridge Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sypris Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Stoneridge Inc. and Sypris Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Sypris Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Stoneridge Inc. has an average target price of $35.67, and a 20.02% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Stoneridge Inc. and Sypris Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.2% and 10.4%. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Stoneridge Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.4% of Sypris Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Stoneridge Inc. -3.04% 2.07% 4.02% 25.46% -2.22% 32.13% Sypris Solutions Inc. 17.8% 32.9% 7.29% -10.16% -33.97% 32.05%

For the past year Stoneridge Inc. was more bullish than Sypris Solutions Inc.

Summary

Stoneridge Inc. beats Sypris Solutions Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segmentÂ’s power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment offers in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one supplier customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced services and specialty products in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for truck manufacturers; axle shafts and drive train components for medium and heavy-duty trucks; transmission shafts for heavy-duty trucks; and specialty closures for oil and gas pipelines. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, integrated design and engineering services, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics markets. This segment provides circuit card assembly and sub-assembly design and building services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, and integrated avionics; complex circuit cards for use in various space programs; and complex circuit cards and subassemblies for use in weapons systems, targeting and warning systems, and various space programs. The company also offers specialized products comprising light weight axle components, and specialty closures and joints used in pipeline and chemical systems. Sypris Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.