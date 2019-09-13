Contrasting of StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON) and XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Since StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) and XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) are part of the Personal Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneMor Partners L.P. 3 0.19 N/A -2.10 0.00 XpresSpa Group Inc. 2 0.10 N/A -10.61 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) and XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneMor Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% -4.5% XpresSpa Group Inc. 0.00% -156% -47.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.77 beta indicates that StoneMor Partners L.P. is 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, XpresSpa Group Inc.’s beta is 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of StoneMor Partners L.P. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, XpresSpa Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. StoneMor Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than XpresSpa Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both StoneMor Partners L.P. and XpresSpa Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.6% and 12.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.6% of StoneMor Partners L.P.’s shares. Competitively, XpresSpa Group Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneMor Partners L.P. 3.45% -9.55% -51.35% -14.29% -56.52% -14.29% XpresSpa Group Inc. -13.67% -33.87% -47.6% -67.57% -78.23% -61.54%

For the past year StoneMor Partners L.P. was less bearish than XpresSpa Group Inc.

Summary

StoneMor Partners L.P. beats XpresSpa Group Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The companyÂ’s cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items. It also provides receptacles for cremated remains that include urns, and the inurnment of cremated remains in niches or scattering gardens; and funeral home services, such as family consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and prayer services. As of September 15, 2017, the company owned and operated 316 cemeteries in 27 states and Puerto Rico; and 98 funeral homes in 18 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor GP LLC serves as the general partner of StoneMor Partners L.P. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It offers spa services, as well as luxury travel products and accessories to air travelers. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is based in New York, New York.