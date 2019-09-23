Contrasting of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

We are contrasting StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo Ltd. 32 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75 UP Fintech Holding Limited 8 15.68 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of StoneCo Ltd. and UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us StoneCo Ltd. and UP Fintech Holding Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3% UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of StoneCo Ltd. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. UP Fintech Holding Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than StoneCo Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for StoneCo Ltd. and UP Fintech Holding Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo Ltd. 1 1 3 2.60 UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00

StoneCo Ltd.’s downside potential is -10.72% at a $31.8 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77% of StoneCo Ltd. shares and 2.6% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares. Insiders owned 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd. shares. Competitively, UP Fintech Holding Limited has 1.45% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86% UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54%

For the past year StoneCo Ltd. has 89.86% stronger performance while UP Fintech Holding Limited has -61.54% weaker performance.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats UP Fintech Holding Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.