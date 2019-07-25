Contrasting of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Both StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo Ltd. 29 0.00 N/A 0.46 56.49 LogMeIn Inc. 81 2.92 N/A 0.62 126.04

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. LogMeIn Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than StoneCo Ltd. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. StoneCo Ltd.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than LogMeIn Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 1.2% 0.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of StoneCo Ltd. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor LogMeIn Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. StoneCo Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Ratings

StoneCo Ltd. and LogMeIn Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75 LogMeIn Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

StoneCo Ltd. has a 1.88% upside potential and an average target price of $33. Competitively LogMeIn Inc. has an average target price of $85.67, with potential upside of 18.41%. Based on the results given earlier, LogMeIn Inc. is looking more favorable than StoneCo Ltd., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74% of StoneCo Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of LogMeIn Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 1.5% are LogMeIn Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) StoneCo Ltd. -4.13% -27.09% 22.65% -4.24% 0% 42.14% LogMeIn Inc. -2.48% -4.14% -18.64% -7.85% -29.9% -4.05%

For the past year StoneCo Ltd. had bullish trend while LogMeIn Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors LogMeIn Inc. beats StoneCo Ltd.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.